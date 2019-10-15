Dr. Mary Ann DiBiagio-Suppa Ellwood City Dr. Mary Ann DiBiagio-Suppa, 61, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital with her family by her side. Born to Dr. Anthony DiBiagio and the late Dollie (Haag) DiBiagio on October 22, 1957, Mary Ann was a graduate of Riverside High School, Gannon University and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM). Dr. Mary Ann has been a family physician in Ellwood City for over 36 years. During this time, she had the honor of caring for her patients and our community with abounding love and compassion. Along with her membership in numerous Medical and Civic Associations, she served as Chairperson of the Department of Medicine of the former Ellwood City Hospital, where she was also a member of the Board of Directors and served on the Executive Committee. She was an active member on staff of the newly formed Ellwood City Medical Center until the time of her medical leave. Second only to her love of her family and medicine, Mary Ann treasured the art of cross stitching, crocheting, and enjoyed reading. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Michael Suppa; daughter, Beth (Tom) Delawder; son, Bruno (Kelly); two grandsons, Jackson and Jayden; father, Dr. Anthony DiBiagio; brother, Dennis (Laura); niece, Kelly (Sam) Hanik and their children, Bailey and Joey; and nephew, Brian (Lauren) DiBiagio and their children, Fallon and Joey. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial at Holy Redeemer Parish at noon on Thursday, October 17th, with Father Mark Thomas officiating. A private interment will follow at Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Mary Ann's name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Food Bank or the Ellwood City Area Public Library. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.