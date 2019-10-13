Robin S. Stewart Clearfield Robin S. Stewart, 65, of Clearfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Penn Highlands Clearfield. She was born on March 25, 1954, in Beaver Falls, a daughter of Ethel (Gillespie) McKay of Clearfield and the late Robert McKay. Robin graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1976 and also earned her Master's Degree from St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa. She had been employed as a teacher and administrator for 39 years in the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, retiring in 2015. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, serving as organist, music director, and the leader of 'Psalm 151' worship group. She was also a member of the Clearfield Choral Society and enjoyed all sports, especially the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Most recently, she enjoyed watching her nephew, Brendan McKay, pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team. Robin also coached softball, volleyball and basketball at Philipsburg-Osceola Mills School District and was an assistant girls' soccer coach at Clearfield Area High School. In addition to her mother, Ethel McKay, Robin is survived by her husband, Jerry Stewart whom she wed on August 7, 1976; two daughters, Abby Stewart of Magnolia, Del., and Corie Stewart of Gaithersburg, Md.; a sister, Sharon Holloway and husband David of Harleysville; a brother, Bruce McKay and wife Kim of Darlington; eleven nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Stewart and wife Cindy, Eugene Stewart and wife Debby, and Richard Stewart and wife Laura. A celebration of life will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert J. Way officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the two non-profits that her children work for and that Robin wholeheartedly supported - Embrace (which helps families with disabilities), P.O. Box 862, Dover, DE 19903; REVAccessAbility (an Autism service organization) 18001 Sunset Lake Court, Olney, MD 20832; or to the St. John's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 1454, Clearfield, PA 16830. BEARDSLEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.