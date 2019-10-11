Virginia Ruth Wickline Moon Township Virginia Ruth Wickline, 83, of Moon Township, formerly of Neville Island, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the ER of Ohio Valley Hospital. Born in Neville Township on August 3, 1936, she was one of two children to the late David R. Wickline, Sr. and Mary Alice (Kramer) Wickline. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David R. Wickline, Jr. Virginia graduated from Neville Island High School in 1954. She was a supervisor bank teller working with PNC for 25 years and 28 years with Clearview Federal Credit Union. Virginia is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley A. Wickline of Independence Township; nephew, David R. Wickline III (Deborah); niece, Jamie L. Karwoski (George); five great-nieces and nephews William (Jennifer), Kelley (Chris), Christie (Steven) Michael and David (Nicole); and 17 great-great-nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will be private at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.