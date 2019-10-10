Richard John Migota North Sewickley Township Richard J. Migota, 85, of North Sewickley Twp., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. Born August 20, 1934, in Leetsdale, Pa., he was the son of the late John and Anna (Psylocar) Migota. Richard served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church, North Sewickley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alberta (Carpenter) Migota; a sister, Betty Sumrak; and a brother, Jeffrey Migota. Surviving are his wife, Jolene (Bowser) Migota; his children, Bruce Migota, Leetsdale; Ross (Diane) Atkinson, Ellwood City; Cathy Ketterer, Ellwood City; Jackie (Chuck) Kenney, Illinois; Lucinda (Chaun) Copper, Ellwood City; and Becky (Scott) Blair, North Sewickley Twp.; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Helen Hughes and Kathleen Daniels, both of Georgia. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Richard will lie in state Friday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Edgewood Baptist Church, 430 Edgewood Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. His pastor, Mike Coleman, officiating. Interment to follow in Sewickley Cemetery. The Beaver County Special Unit will meet Friday at 11:45 a.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church to provide full military honors. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Edgewood Baptist Church, 430 Edgewood Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.