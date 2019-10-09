Stephen (Steve) Michael Winiarchik Formerly of Fair Oaks Stephen (Steve) Winiar-chik, 88, of Vancouver, Washington, formerly of Fair Oaks, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his home in Vancouver, Washington. Steve was born January 4, 1931, in Ambridge, to the late Steve and Eva (Dyrwal) Winiarchik. He was a retired marine dispatcher for Willamette Western in Portland, Ore., and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Preceding him in death, in addition to this parents, were his wife, Lila, three sisters, and a stepson. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and John Mullins of Murray, Ky.; a niece, Denise (Joe) Krestal Baldwin; two great-nieces, Casia and John Baldwin; six stepchildren; step grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 404 6th St. Ambridge, PA 15003. Father Michael Polosky will officiate. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.