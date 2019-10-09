Sean Bernard Freeman 'Freem' Aliquippa Sean Bernard Freeman "Freem," 48, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., surrounded by family and friends. Sean was born in Aliquippa to the late Imogene Freeman and Cary Spears, who resides in Aliquippa. Sean accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Bethel Baptist Church. He was a 1990 graduate of Aliquippa High School. He was an avid Steelers fan. Sean had an infectious sense of humor, a joking nature that brought a smile to all and will be forever remembered for all his kind and loving words, as well as his thoughtful acts towards others. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Cieara Freeman; daughter, Ma' Zauri Alford; seven brothers and three sisters, Kenneth Hardaway, Douglas (Harriet) Hardaway, Michael Freeman, Harold Freeman, Gerald Freeman, Brohanden Smith, Dianna Smith, Roberto Spears, Christy Spears, and Shelena Spears; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebrations will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at Wildwood Chapel, 2850 Jack Street, Aliquippa, PA 15001. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Internment at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, PA. Arrangements by PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.