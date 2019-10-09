Kiriaki 'Koula' Kassianos Formerly of Aliquippa Kiriaki "Koula" Kassianos, 83, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born April 11, 1936, in Greece. In addition to her parents, Koula was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Kassianos. She was a member of Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church and a member of the Ladies Philoptochos Society. Koula is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Andreas and Adrian Kassianos; a grandson, Josh Morgan; and two sisters, Evdoxia Pagalos and Youli Panos. She is also survived by a niece, Caterin Panos and three nephews, Lucas, Vious and Yianni Pagalos. A service will be held at 11 a.m. in Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Yanni Virginis officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful, compassionate care that was extended to Koula and Nick while they were residents there. Arrangements are with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.