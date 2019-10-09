Anthony 'Junior' Rockar III Darlington Township Anthony "Junior" Rockar III, 58, of Darlington Twp., New Galilee, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was involved in a motor vehicle accident in New Galilee. Born August 9, 1961, in New Brighton, he was the son of Anthony Rockar Jr., of Darlington Twp. and the late Delores Zack Rockar. He was married to Marilyn Sypolt Rockar who survives. Anthony worked for Big Beaver Borough in the road maintenance department. He was a member of the VFW in New Galilee and the LMBA. Junior was an avid hunter and fisherman. In addition to his father and wife, survivors include a daughter, Celeta Hood of Beaver Falls; two sons, Kolt and Colin Rockar, both of Darlington; three sisters, Judy (Joe) Majetic, Deborah (Steve) Nalesnik, and Deanna (James) Pashuta; one brother, David Rockar; and a grandson, Seth Fleming. He was preceded in death by his mother and a sister, Mary Ann Bates. A Memorial service will be held at the Koppel Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, October 12, at 11a.m. Pastor Andy Russell of the New Galilee Church of the Nazarene will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the funeral home to help defray final expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.