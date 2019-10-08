Evelyn Wilson Beaver Evelyn Wilson, of Beaver, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born and raised in Port Vue, Pa., Evelyn married Robert George Wilson, and they lived their early married life in South Carolina and Georgia, where their first three children, Christine, Leslie and Bruce were born. Evelyn lived the rest of her life in the Beaver area raising her six children, including Rob, Amy and Jenni, who were all born in Rochester. Volunteering her time and talents to Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church and School, from which all her children graduated, was a big part of Evelyn's life. She was also a Brownie Scout Troop leader and an avid card player in her younger years. In addition to her husband, Bob, Evelyn's parents and in-laws, as well as her brother and three of her four sisters, all died before her. She also lost her 6-year-old grandson, Grant Townsend Wilson, in an accident many years ago. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Agnes; her six children, three of their spouses/partners, Rick Solis (Bruce), Renee Shaw (Rob), Marty Laub (Jenni); four grandchildren, Reed Wilson (Lilian Crum), Ian Colley, Emma Colley, and Bryan Wilson; and her life-long friend, Sheila Brown, all of whom also live interesting and worthwhile lives, of which Evelyn was quite proud. On Evelyn's behalf, her family thanks her earlier caring visitors, her neighbor, Mykelle Thompson-Graves, and her long-time housekeeping team, Linda Fedor and sons, for their kindness to her in recent years as her health declined. For the past two years, Evelyn has lived at Brighton Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, where the staff have been exceptionally caring and kind. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Beaver by Father Robert Miller. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery immediately after Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made the Women's Center of Beaver County, where Evelyn once proudly served on the Board of Directors - https://www.womenscenterbc.org/donate.html. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net