Elizabeth J. 'Betty' Wallace New Florence Elizabeth J. "Betty" Wallace, 94, New Florence, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 6, 2019, at home. Born February 27, 1925, in New Florence, the daughter of late Paul G. and Marian E. (Mabon) Wallace; also preceded in death by sister, Lois W. Rupert. Survived by brother, Paul Wallace, Harrisburg, and Joanna Bolyard, Navarre, Ohio; nephews, Richard Paul Rupert, Beaverton, Ore., and Wayne W. Rupert, Portland, Ore.; great-nieces, Avalon and Marlo Rupert; and brother-in-law, Richard W. Rupert, formerly of Shippenville. Betty was a teacher for 42 years in the Beaver Falls School District where she taught Home Economics; graduated from New Florence H.S. class of 1942; and Indiana State Teacher's College, where she was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She was a founding member of New Florence Historical Society; member of DAR, Indiana Chapter 708309; New Florence Women's Club; life-long member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher; active in Woman's Circle and member of the choir; active board member of New Florence Community Library; and Log Cabin Quilting Club. Betty was an active member of her community and kept busy with painting china. Grave site service and inurnment 1 p.m. Monday, October 14th at Bethel Cemetery. The Rev. Norman Kaufman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box D; New Florence Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 19; or New Florence Community Library, 112 Ligonier St., New Florence, PA 15944. Arrangements entrusted to KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com