Kevin Glenn Avery Sr. Beaver Falls Kevin Glenn Avery Sr., 61, of Beaver Falls, passed away in his home Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born March 23, 1958, in Rochester, a son of the late Henry and Shirley (Short) Avery. Surviving are his sons, James Davis and Kevin Avery II; daughters, Tabbatha Avery, Kayla Avery, Brittany Avery and Destiny Avery; grandchildren, Natalia, Takirah, Khionna, Lakeyah, Modesty, Quincy, Kenzo and Charlee; brothers, Henry Avery Jr., Martin Avery and Randy Avery; aunt, Carole McDanel and uncle, Jesse Short. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Joe Avery. Friends will be received Monday, October 7, 2019, from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, officiated by Rev. Bobby Wilson. Cremation will take place following the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, to help with funeral expenses.