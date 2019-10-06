Jerry Leonard Brown Formerly of Beaver Jerry Leonard Brown, formerly of Beaver, passed away on September 23, 2019, at the age of 74. Jerry was born in New Brighton, Pa., on September 30, 1944, to William Leonard Brown and Edna Mae Samek Brown. He attended college and lived in California following graduation from Beaver Area High School in 1962. He then moved to Colorado Springs in 1972. Jerry loved music and acting, and his voice resonated on local radio, TV ads, on the stage and in local clubs. He often helped organize and perform in community and charity events. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lynda (Dunne) Brown; sister, Nancy (Jeff) Meek and her family; his children, Terri Williams, Scott Brown, Elizabeth Murray and Katherine Dunne and their families; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. No funeral is planned, but there will be a celebration of life at a later date in Colorado. For more information, please visit www.jerrysings.com.