Velma J. (Sallie) Csuy Formerly of New and North Sewickley Velma J. (Sallie) Csuy, 86, of Passavant Retirement Community, Zelien-ople, formerly of New Sewickley and North Sewickley Twps. passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the St. Felix Catholic Church, 450 13th St., Freedom.