Leroy C. Halbrook Fair Oaks Leroy C. Halbrook, 61, of Fair Oaks, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born February 10, 1958, in Aliquippa, a son of Virginia Pike Halbrook of South Heights and the late Harry Halbrook. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Surviving are his wife, Kim Barness Halbrook; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Luann and Fred Turkovich, Aliquippa, Linda and Michael Bork, Uniontown and Lisa and Gene Johnson, Aliquippa; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice Ritchey, Fair Oaks, Jackie Barness Beck, Economy Borough, Genevieve and Kenneth Houdeshell, Fair Oaks; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Susan Barness, Fair Oaks and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one's favorite charity.