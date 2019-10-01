Rose Mendicino Omogrosso Baden Rose Mendicino Omogrosso, 90, of Baden, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph. Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com, where prayers will be given on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Roman Catholic Church. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Times.