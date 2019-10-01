David DeLuca Hopewell Township David DeLuca, 90, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1929, in West Aliquippa, a son of the late Luigi and Filomena (Taddeo) DeLuca. Dave was retired from Col-Fin Specialty Steel. His favorite pastimes included spending time with family and friends as well as golfing. He especially enjoyed organizing family events and golf outings. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Philomena DeLuca; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Josephine and Tom Ross, Sue and Mike Breschayko, Jennie and Lou Ross, and Deborah and Tony D'Antonio. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, David W. and Lori J. DeLuca, and Louis and Suzanne DeLuca; two grandchildren, Jenna Anderson and her husband Todd, and Jared DeLuca; two great-grandchildren, Isabelle and Sophia Anderson; a brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Charlotte DeLuca; and a sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Paul Palmieri. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Elmcroft of Chippewa and Gateway Hospice for their compassionate care. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com , where a funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 10 a.m. with Apostle Paul Palmieri and David W. DeLuca officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The Beaver County Special Unit will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the cemetery to conduct full military honors.