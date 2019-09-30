Agnes M. Stiglich Ambridge Agnes M. Stiglich, 78, of Ambridge, died Friday, September 27, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. Born June 17, 1941, in Sewickley, a daughter of the late Frank and Anna Fugina Stiglich, she was retired from Duquesne Light Co. and a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Surviving are one sister, Frances A. Stiglich, Ambridge, and many cousins. Friends will be received Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery.