Maria (Battaglini-Ciccone) DiGiandomenico Center Township Maria (Battaglini-Ciccone) DiGiandomenico, 83, of Center Township, passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born April 12, 1936, in Pacentro (L'aquila Abruzzo), Italy, Maria was the daughter of a butcher (Antonio Battaglini) and homemaker (Maria Cristina Centofanti) and lost her parents at a very young age. Maria immigrated through Ellis Island in 1959 with her sister Amelia and settled in West Aliquippa with their adoptive parents David and Lucia Ciccone. It wasn't long before she met the love of her life, Vittorio DiGiandomenico who she married July 9, 1960. Soon after, their family expanded with the birth of twin sons, Clemente and David. Maria tended to the family while Vittorio labored at A&S Railroad as a trackman, later moving up the ranks as a foreman. The family expanded once again 1966 with the birth of Maria Cristina and again in 1974 with the birth of Antonio. Maria lost her beloved husband of 25 years in 1985 and found the strength to keep her family grounded with her faith, love and true grit. Maria took over as family breadwinner, working at Gino's Catering for over 35 years until the business closed. Over these years, many customers were entertained by Maria's stories and their bellies filled with her delicious cooking. She even had a moment of fame when asked to serve as an extra in the movie One for the Money. Maria's life always revolved around her family. She looked forward to hosting family gatherings during the holidays, as well as numerous birthday parties for her nine grandchildren. Aside from her husband, Maria was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Alberto Fronzaglia; brother and sister-in-law, Alessandro and Rita Battaglini; and other DiGiandomenico family members. Maria leaves behind her beloved sister, Amelia Fronzaglia; her children, Clemente DiGiandomenico, David DiGiandomenico, Maria Cristina (David) Gieske, and Antonio (Kimberly) DiGiandomenico; grandchildren, Alan (Molly) DiGiandomenico, Leah (Steve) Markovitz, Melynda (Stephen) Marone, Melyssa DiGiandomenico, Phillip, Victoria and Olivia Gieske, and Isabella and Ana DiGiandomenico; two great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Aleena DiGiandomenico; nieces, Christine (Gabriel) Mancari, Sandra Fronzaglia, and Cristina (Chris) Murray; and several other DiGiandomenico family members. The family would like to thank the nursing staff on the 7th floor of Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice for the wonderful care that was extended to their mother. Visitation will be Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Departing prayers will be begin at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Roman Catholic Church (Aliquippa). Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and the St. Anthony Congregation.