Jim Scott Haney Moon Township Jim Scott Haney, 65, of Moon Township, passed on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born July 18, 1954, and was the son of the late Harold J. and Dolores (Smith) Haney. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Don Haney (Mary Lou). Jim retired from FedEx in 2014 as a ramp agent and full time employee of Knepper Press Clinton, Pa., in November 2018. He was the husband of Kathleen (Sauter) Haney; loving father of three sons, James (Joan), Ross (Christine), Ryan; and a beautiful devoted daughter, Rachel. He is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren, Skyler, Robinson, Jocelyn and Gabrielle and a brother, Jeffrey (Debra) Haney. Jim is also remembered by his long time significant other, Mary, and her children as he battled a 9 year horrific cancer disease. He had a huge interest in antique cars and enjoyed any and every car show he was able to attend. Jim was a man that made work his priority to survive and struggled with the strength of steel to conquer the disease and he fought hard till the bitter end. Unable to realize we had to let you leave us, we know you are at peace and not another second to fight. Happy to be reunited with your parents, may you finally rest in peace. As per James' wishes, there will be no viewing in hopes you will celebrate his life in your own way. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the funeral home. The ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496, is handling all arrangements for the family.