Barbara Lee Pennington Chippewa Barbara Lee Pennington, age 71, born July 7, 1948, went to be with the Lord and walk among the angels on Thursday, September 26, 2019, after a courageous fight with a terminal illness in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver. She was surrounded by her loving family and friends until the end. She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma and her father, Hilary Flowers. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Wilson Chandler of Raccoon Twp; son, James Chandler of Chippewa; eight grandchildren and 1 sister and 5 brothers. Memorial service was held on Saturday September 28, 2019. At Barbara's request there was no visitation. In lieu of flowers and/or cards, donations would be greatly appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.