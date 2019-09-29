Allen J. Baumgarner Midland Allen J. Baumgar-ner, 92, of Midland, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Brighton Wellness and Rehab Center. Born July 30, 1927, in Lisbon, Ohio, he was a veteran of U. S. Army serving in World War II. He was a retired activities director for nursing homes. Allen was a man of faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Benjamin Underwood. Allen leaves behind his devoted wife, Letha Case Underwood Baumgarner, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to time of service at 7 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, with his pastor, the Rev. Edward Stine, Calcutta Church of the Nazarene. Full military rites will be presented by American Legion Post 481. Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Industry, at a later date.