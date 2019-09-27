Charles R. O'Roark Formerly of Monaca Charles R. O'Roark, 96, formerly of Monaca, was called Home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born on August 4, 1923, he was the son of the late Charles H. and Helen E. O'Roark. Charles proudly served his country during World War II as a U.S. Army Veteran. He was awarded the American Theater Ribbon and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with three bronze stars. He was always willing to help anyone and took wonderful care of his family. He retired from J&L Steel in Aliquippa, was a member of Monacrest Free Methodist Church in Monaca and taught the senior adult Sunday school class. Charles also was an avid Pittsburgh Penguin fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Melvina O'Roark on March 18, 1995. He was the last of his immediate family. Charles will be sadly missed by his son, Charles R. (Beth) O'Roark II of Freedom; a daughter, Pamela Kay O'Roark of Carnegie; a granddaughter, Christina; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Clarissa and their father, Mike; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. with the Reverend Collene Carney officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa, with full military honors by the Beaver County Special Unit at 10 a.m. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.