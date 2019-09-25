William 'Bill' J. DeLong Formerly of Aliquippa William "Bill" J. DeLong, 76, widower of Martha Jane Sanford DeLong, died September 23, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born June 16, 1943, in Oil City, Pa., he was the son of the late William J. and Doris Gresh DeLong. Mr. DeLong was a 1961 graduate of Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, Pa., a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill. and the University of Pittsburgh, Pa. He completed his doctoral courses at the University of Kentucky, and just had a dissertation to complete. Mr. DeLong served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years, and retired from IBM. His favorite pastime was participating with his prize winning dogs in the American Sighthound Trials. He also raised thoroughbred horses in Kentucky during his retirement. Survivors include a sister, Carol DeLong Pyles, Miami Lakes, Fla., and a niece, Whitney Dawn Pyles, Georgia. A service is planned at a later date in Lexington, Ky. Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Kentucky Economics Dept., 550 S. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40506-0034. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, Ky., is handling the arrangements.