Pauline M. Liddle Imperial Pauline M. Liddle, age 69, of North Fayette Twp., Imperial, Pa., who passed on Monday, September 23, 2019. A daughter of the late William and Helen Bell; beloved wife of John Liddle; beloved mother of Matthew Liddle and his wife, Aireal, Zachary Liddle and Jenny Ewing and her husband, Michael; sister of Earl Bell, Susan Hamborsky and the late Richard, Robert, George, Harry and Jerry Bell, Darlene Ponos and Peggy Ann McCullough; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, Thursday 7 to 9 p.m. and Friday 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., where a funeral service will take place Saturday 11 a.m. followed by interment at Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery. It is respectfully requested, memorial donations be sent to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326. Chamberlain, SD 57326.