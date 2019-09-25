Darlene S. (Perkins) Powers Sewickley Darlene S. (Perkins) Powers, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister, 58, of Sewickley, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Sewickley on May 31, 1961, she was one of four children to the late Joseph and Marlene (Sabol) Perkins. Beloved wife for 33 years to David Powers; loving mother of William Striffler (fiancée Tatum), David and Brittany Powers; grandmother of David, Chase, Christian, Talia, Ashton and Riley; sister of Renee Bruno (Kevin), Joe Perkins (Lori) and the late Garnet Perkins; daughter-in-law of Gerard and Judith Powers; sister-in-law of Jerry Powers; also many loving nieces and nephews. Darlene was a member of St. James Church. Darlene loved her family. Always putting others first, rolling out the red carpet for her family, whether it be a vacation at the Outer Banks or just a simple picnic - everyone welcome and everyone loved. Was 100% for her family! She doted on all of them and adored her husband, children, and grandchildren. Visitation Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m.