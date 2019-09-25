Alfreda (Baran) DeMailo Baden Alfreda (Baran) DeMailo, 96, a resident of Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, formerly of Baden, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born December 2, 1922, in Ambridge, Pa., to the late Stanley and Sophie (Osika) Baran. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden, where she was a member of The Christian Mothers and belonged to the Bell Choir at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph. Alfreda enjoyed gardening and cooking and no one ever left her house hungry. She was always willing to lend a listening ear to others. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Philip DeMailo; grandson, Michael DeMailo; daughter-in-law, Lucretia DeMailo; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Stanley and Barbara Baran and Bill Baran; five brothers-in-law, Alex DeMailo, Dom DeMaiolo, Rocco DeMailo, Louis DeMailo, and Orlando DiMaiolo; and sister-in-law, Florence Lintio. She is survived by a daughter, Diane Livengood of Wheeling, W.Va.; three sons, Philip J. (Susan) DeMailo, Jr., Alfred ( Sally) DeMailo, and Edward A. (Denise) DeMailo; three grandchildren, Christine (Wayne) Crosby of Los Altos, Calif., Danielle DeMailo and Toby Roberts of Tucson, Ariz., and Zachary Livengood of Wheeling, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Milo and Alexander Crosby and Channing Roberts; two brothers, Joseph (Ann) Baran of Economy and Edward Baran of New Philadelphia, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank Concordia at the Villa St. Joseph and the staff of the Baden Unit for the loving and compassionate care extended to Alfreda during her 8 year stay there. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean Macalouso and Christy Carroll. Contributions are suggested to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.