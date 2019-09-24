Herbert S. Wright Brighton Township Herbert S. Wright, 69,of Brighton Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Born November 30, 1949, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of the late Herbert Hoover Wright and Rosemarie Trevino Wright Elkins. A graduate of Western Beaver High School in 1970, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Herb retired after 42 years of dedicated service in the steel industry in Midland, as a caster. He was a member of VFW Post 8168; American Legion Post 481, including their Pool League and a former member of the Cruzin Few Car Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Carlos Elkins; a brother, Rick Wright; a sister, Deborah Wright and father-in-law, Ercole Cervelli. He leaves behind his childhood sweetheart and loving wife of 48 years, Louise Cervelli Wright; his children and their spouses, Herbie Wright, Sybil and Frank Miller, Shannon and Mike Martin, and Courtney and Bill Englert. He was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren, who adored their "Pap" as he adored them, McKynly, Kynnedy and Lincoln Miller, Hannah Martin, Ava Wright and Billy Englert. Also surviving are brothers, sister and in-laws, Mitchel (Deb) Wright, Randy Wright, Robert Wright and Candy (Griff) Prince; sisters-in-law Theresa (Del) Emerick and Toni (Ron) Cataldo; brother-in-law, Jr Cervelli; mother-in-law, Lucy Cervelli, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Herb's family and friends will always treasure his caring heart and will never forget his witty dry sense of humor and his story telling abilities. Friends will be received Monday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland, where a Blessing service will be conducted Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Rev. Fr. Kim Schreck, St. Blaise Parish, will officiate. Private interment will take place in Beaver Cemetery. Full military rites will be presented by American Legion Post 481 Honor Guard.