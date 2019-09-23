Joseph Patrick 'Pat' McDonald Monaca Joseph Patrick "Pat" McDonald of Monaca passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Rochester Manor surrounded by his loving family. Friends will be received on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ross Fichter officiating followed by full military honors by the Beaver County Special Unit at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa. The family would like to thank Rochester Manor and staff on the third floor as well as Mother Teresa Hospice for their compassionate care given to Pat. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.