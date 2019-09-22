Polixeni Banes Kouvaras Moon Township God has prepared a place for Polixeni Banes Kouvaras, 46, of Moon Township, who passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 19, 1973, to Peter and Emily Banes, she was a graduate of Ambridge Area High School and the University of Phoenix. She worked as a Business Manager for a Pittsburgh dental practice for 14 years, earning the respect of every dentist and patient she encountered. She had a love for decorating, interior design, and event planning, but her true love was spending time with her family and friends, especially her beloved dog "Snickers." Polixeni was a devout Greek Orthodox Christian, and enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm of Greek culture with all. Her loving nature and faith in God will be remembered by those who cared for her. She was preceded in death by her father, Peter. Surviving are her husband, Nick, and sons, Dimitrios and Christos, all of whom she loved deeply and who gave her the motivation to fight until her last days; mother, Emily; two brothers, George P. Banes and John P. Banes of Ambridge; one sister, Lori (Vasilis) Kontoulis, Ambridge; two nieces, Evyennia and Amalia; and nephew, Yiorgo. Friends will be received on Monday, September 23, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 Beaver Road, Ambridge. Additional visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday, September 24, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care and compassion for Polixeni. 1 Corinthians 2:9: "What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him." Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).