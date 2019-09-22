Mary 'Jeanette' Benetti Tullis New Galilee Mary "Jeanette" Benetti Tullis, 64, of New Galilee, died Thursday, September 20, 2019. Born June 12, 1955, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Nino and Eliza "Louise" VanKirk Benetti. She was a longtime member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Beaver Falls. She had been a supervisor at the Beaver Falls Parking Authority, Borough secretary for New Galilee, accountant and office manager of AgHog Pittsburgh Co., and a member of the Little Beaver Historical Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Topetta. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, David A. Tullis; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joseph Nino Benetti and Marsha Benetti, Darlington, and John Benetti, Enon Valley; a sister, Rose "Louise" Benetti Svihra, Enon Valley; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pat and Rick Mason, North Sewickley Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where the service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bruce Backensto officiating. Private interment in Sylvania Hills Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202 or to Starzl Transplantation Institute, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Meyran Ave., Suite 8084, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.