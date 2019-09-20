Linda Lee (Anderson) Nadik Raccoon Township On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, after her courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer, Linda Lee (Anderson) Nadik, 74, of Raccoon Township, passed away with her loving family by her side. Married to the love of her life, Leo Nadik, Jr., for 56 years and nine months. Linda was the most wonderful mother of Lee (Renee), Tim (Maria), Tammy (Doug) Cook and Michelle Myers; the cherished grandmother of twelve, Doug, Chelsea, Danielle, Lindsea, Tim, Bryan, Dominique, Mike, Brent, Paige, Rachel and Gary and the great grandmother of nine. Linda will always be remembered by her loved ones for her selflessness, hard work, kind heart and her out-of-this-world pumpkin rolls. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret (Arnold) Anderson; her siblings, Bob, Don, Anna-Mary, Bill and Fred; dear niece, Debbie and special son-in-law, Gary Myers. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at Beaver Medical and Hillman Cancer Center. Also, we are so thankful to everyone for the countless cards, phone calls and visits. The family has suggested for contributions to be made in Linda's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice Heritage Valley Beaver (1000 Dutch Ridge Rd. 4th floor, Beaver, Pa. 15009). We will have a celebration of life in the near future - friends and family will be notified. Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.