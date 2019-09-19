Maxine (Schmidley) Frazzini Patterson Township Maxine (Schmidley) Frazzini, of Patterson Township, died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Alder Hospice Center in Aldie, Va. Born August 26, 1930, in Rochester, she was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Maxine was a gifted artist and she attended the Ad-Art Studio School after graduating from high school. She worked for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for nearly 20 years, and prior to that, at Westinghouse Electric where she met her husband, Paul Joseph Frazzini, who preceded her in death in 1989. She is survived by her children, Paul Michael (Maria) Frazzini of Lorton, Va., Jeff Frazzini of Leesburg, Va., and Barbara (Dan) Boyle of Ashburn, Va., and by her four grandchildren, Paul Frazzini, Megan Boyle, Nicole Frazzini and Sarah Boyle. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where a blessing service will be held Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family would like to thank Maxine's many kind neighbors in Patterson Township, the incredible memory care staff at the Ashleigh at Landsdowne and the Capital Caring Hospice team for the generous help and compassionate care they gave to Maxine. If desired, donations may be made in Maxine's memory to Capital Caring at www.capitalcaring.org.