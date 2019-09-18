Jennie M. (Roberta) Mancini Monaca Jennie M. (Roberta) Mancini, 94, of Monaca, died on Monday, September 16, 2019, at Providence Care Center in Beaver Falls, Pa. Jennie was a kind, sweet and witty lady who was an excellent cook and baker. She took pleasure in cooking and baking and giving them to neighbors or friends. She was most happy when surrounded by family and friends. Born November 17, 1924, in Rochester, Pa., she was the daughter of the late August and Mary (Scarpina) Roberta. Jennie was a graduate of Rochester High School and secretarial business school. She worked at Beaver Trust Bank as a bank teller and then retired from Gimbels Department Store. Jennie was a Christian Mother and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monaca. She also was a member of the neighborhood Book Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred (Fats) Mancini in 2007; a son, Frederick Mancini in 1978; and two brothers, Louis Roberta and Frank Roberta, both of Rochester. Surviving are her daughter, Janis and son-in-law Carl (Fuzzy) Falk of Hopewell Township; two wonderful grandchildren, Kristin (Donald) Kozik of Reading, Pa., and C. Justin (Alicia) Falk of Lower Burrell, Pa.; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Jackson, Nicholas, Gabby and Mila whom she enjoyed immensely; a sister, Victoria Lampone of Kentucky; a brother, August Roberta of New Brighton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Franciscan Manor, Dr. Laura Mantine and the staff at Providence Care Center, for the excellent care and compassion given to Jennie during her stay at Providence. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.