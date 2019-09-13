Joseph P. Kolter Harrisburg Formerly Daugherty Township Joseph P. Kolter, 93, of Harrisburg, formerly of Daugherty Township, passed away at the Hershey Medical Center on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Friends will be received on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum. Military Honors will be presented by members of the Beaver County Special Unit at 1 p.m. followed by a brief service to remember, honor and celebrate his life. Private interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com His complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Times.