Michael A. Bischak New Sewickley Township Michael A. Bischak, 73, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Born August 21, 1946, in Rochester, he graduated from Monaca High School in 1964. A caring and compassionate man, Michael was a faithful and active member of Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver. He was a dedicated volunteer who could be counted on to help whenever needed. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Alice E. Bischak. Michael will be greatly missed by his sons, Brent (Nichole Bachman) Bischak, South Fayette, and Craig (Ann) Bischak, Leet Twp.; a brother, Frank (Helen) Bischak; three sisters, Nancy (Lex) Byers, Ann (Anthony) Marchione, and Sarah (Lowell) Thompson; sister-in-law, Jackie Boggs; and grandchildren, Michael, Makayla, Makenna, and Beccah. As per Michael's wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Robert Miller, Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Beaver. Interment will follow at Beaver Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.