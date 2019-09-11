Ethel Louise Barto Economy Borough Ethel Louise Barto, 83, of Economy Borough, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and under the compassionate care of Good Samaritan Hospice. She was born January 12, 1936, in Aliquippa, daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (Nedrow) Stamm. Ethel Louise loved her family. She and her husband Carl were blessed to enjoy 63 years of marriage. For 60 of those years, they shared wonderful times at their camp in Port Clinton, Ohio, or at their Sinnemahoning Campground in Cameron County, Pa. Whether gathered around a camp fire with friends or fishing for walleye, it was simply great to be together. Nothing was more precious to Ethel Louise than raising her children and treasuring time with her grandchildren. The sweetest sound to her ears was to hear the word Grandma. She was a great cook and felt blessed to host the family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas. In addition to her parents, Ethel Louise was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karla Barto; three brothers, Charles, Paul and Elvy Stamm; and six sisters, Clara, Marie, Ruth, Virginia, Grace and Lillian. Ethel Louise is survived by her husband, Lewis Carl Barto; two sons and a daughter, Michael Carl Barto and his life partner Jen of Darlington; Bryan Scott Barto, Marionville, Pa.; and Susan and Mark Guerrieri, Conway; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Kristy, Aaron, Samantha, Joshua, Matthew, Bryan and Kelly; and eight great-grandchildren, Jack, Max, Alix, Ben, Noah, Gabby, Annabelle and Grayson. Friends will be received on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Additional visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a funeral service to remember, honor and celebrate her life. Private interment will be in the Garden of the Four Gospels at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to Good Samaritan Hospice. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.