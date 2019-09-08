Margaret 'Granny' (Machuga) Barilla Center Township Margaret "Granny" (Machuga) Barilla, 90, of Center Township, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born June 29, 1929, in Hopewell, and was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Catherine Machuga. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Barilla and a son, Jack "John" Barilla; two sisters, Ann Janevick and Mary Stanford; and four brothers, Joe, Mike, John, and Steve Machuga. Margaret retired after 30 years of service with Hopewell Area School District as a bus driver. She had a special love for animals, especially dogs. Margaret was a good listener and gladly took time to be there for her family or friends. Most of all she had a special devotion to the Lord. Margaret is survived by her three devoted daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra Stewart, Patricia Barilla Federoff and husband Larry Federoff and Micky Nelson. She is also survived by four grandchildren whom she loved spending time with, John Stewart, Michael (Katy) Nelson, Larry (Mallory) Federoff, and Annie Federoff and her fiancé David Schrager. Margaret is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Family and friends are asked to meet Tuesday 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church for a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. The Barilla family would like to thank Dr. Sheemer and Dr. Francis Lally and their staff for the wonderful care that was extended their mom.