Louis R. Tovey Center Township Louis R. Tovey, 90, of Center Twp., passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born on November 7, 1928, in Aliquippa, a son of the late George and Matilda Jane (Bark) Tovey. Louis was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and he was a retired carpenter. Louis was also very active in numerous pro-life movements. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stacey Tovey; two brothers, George Tovey and Jack Tovey; and a sister, Jane Gdula. Louis is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean (Darroch) Tovey; three daughters, Sheila Sonsino, Becky Lieb and her husband Scott, and Carrie Leeds and her husband Ron; nine grandchildren, Grace, Elsa, Flora, Mathias, John Paul Louis, Beatrice, Susanna, Margaret, and Leighton Louis; a sister, Dolly Canonico and her husband Lee; and two nieces, Karen Gdula and Anna Mae Cafasso. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 t 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m. in St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lifeline of Beaver County, 647 Third St., Beaver, PA 15009.