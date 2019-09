Sara Louise Burke-Turner Sewickley Sara Louise Burke-Turner of Sewickley, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who is survived by her sons, James Edward Burke of Butler and Robert Chandler Burke of Ambridge, ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her long time friend, Henry S. Gaston. Friends will be received in RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley, on Saturday, September 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. where services will be held at 7 p.m.