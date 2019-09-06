Richard Oliver Klingelhoefer Ambridge Richard Oliver Klingelhoefer, age 90, died in McKees Rocks on September 3, 2019. He was born in Rochester, attended Rochester High School., and was a resident there until he moved with his family to Brighton Twp. in 1961. Richard worked most of his career with Ashland Oil Company at the refinery in Freedom, where he was a supervisor, and also at the Valvoline division in Dayton, Ohio, until his retirement. Richard was a voracious reader with particular interest in American and World history and World War I and World War II. Preceding his death was his second wife, Lucy A. (Montagna) Klingelhoefer who passed in 2012. Surviving are four daughters, Nancy Ullerich and husband, Bob of Florence, S.C., Betsy Berenson and husband, Craig of Los Angeles, Calif., Susan Klingelhoefer and partner, Jimmy Chen, New York, N.Y., and Judy Pamer and husband, Kevin of Beaver, and grandchildren from both sides of his family. Surviving is his step-son, Jame Montagna, of Ambridge. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3 p.m. to time of service at 5:30 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St. Private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.