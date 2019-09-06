Joseph 'Joe' Charles Fucci McKees Rocks Joseph "Joe" Charles Fucci died at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019, after a battle with cancer. He was born on June 26, 1936, in Meadville, Pa., a son of the late Joseph and Louise (Euliano) Fucci. Joe truly lived a full life. Growing up, he was an all-around athlete, playing football, basketball, and track. Joe was the running back for his high school team when Evelyn, a cheerleader, caught his eye. By 1956, they had married and moved to Pittsburgh, Pa., and began to grow their family. He worked for Schindler Elevators for over 30 years. When he wasn't spending time with his family, Joe could be found at the golf course or Kennedy Lanes Bowling Alley, where he famously bowled a 300 in 2002. Joe loved to play card games such as Gin-Rummy with his siblings and War with his grandchildren, though he seldom played by the rules. Those who knew him best could expect to bicker and argue over whose rules they were playing by, but always ended the games laughing. Joe attended St. Malachy Catholic Church. He was best known for his ability to love fiercely, welcome everyone like family, and to find the joy in everything. Joe touched many throughout his life, and left behind countless wonderful memories in his passing. Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn (Budjan) Fucci; four children, Lynnette (Nick) Cercone of Moon, Pa., Joseph (JaneAnn) Fucci of Chippewa, Pa., Sandra (Paul) Taubeneck of Parma, Ohio, and Melissa (Jim) Vedder of Oak Hill, Va.; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Terri) Cercone, Sean Cercone, Aura Fucci, Joseph Fucci, II, Jacob Taubeneck, Lauren Taubeneck, Matthew Taubeneck, Oliva Vedder, and Mitchell Vedder; two great-grandchildren, Heidi Sipos and Kylie Cercone; and siblings, Carmella, Dom, Neil, Jimmy, Mary and Joann. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, John Fucci and sister, Madeline (Wowie) Steffanos. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Saturday 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Blessing Service Monday 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com.