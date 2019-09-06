George Melvin Walker Rochester George Melvin Walker, 80, of Rochester, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in University Hospital Geauga Medical Center, Ohio. Friends will be received Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the Second Baptist Church, 453 Clay and Irvin St., Rochester. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Bryan Crawl. Arrangements by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Complete obituary will be in Sunday's Times.