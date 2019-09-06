Edward Robert Bennethum Fombell Edward Robert Bennethum passed into eternity Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital after complications resulting from the West Nile Virus. Ed was born March 31, 1941, in Reading, Pa., and was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline (Manderbach) Bennethum. Ed was an U.S. Army veteran where he acquired his life-long trade and went on to a long career in the steel industry as a machinist, retiring from TMK Ipsco Koppel Steel in 2011. Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sally "Sue" (Moyer) Bennethum; daughter, Vicki P. Green (C. David Green); son, Keith Bennethum (Beth Monich); grandson, Dante Zompetti (Elizabeth Lawrence); granddaughters, Erica Zompetti, Emma and Ryley Bennethum; and great-grandson, Dante (DJ) Zompetti, Jr. Furthermore, Ed is survived by many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and acquaintances. He is also survived by cousins, Barbara "Babs" (Patrick) Coller and Charlie (Patty) Jones of Reading, Pa. Ed, an only child, was a devoted family man and member of St. Peter's Reformed Church, ever focused on leading his family and living in the light of Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Ed was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and firearms enthusiast. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Reformed Church, 320 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Luncheon and graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Reformed Church in Ed's name, "Edward R. Bennethum." Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.