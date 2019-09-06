Donald W. Griffith Brighton Township Donald W. Griffith, 71, of Brighton Twp., passed away, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born July 30, 1948, in Beaver Falls, he was a son of Joseph Howard Griffith, Sr., Patterson Heights, and the late Doris Mae Vandenberg. Donald enjoyed a long career, having worked for B & W, Beaver Falls for nearly 25 years, and later, as a parts inspector in the maintenance departments with US Airways and Republic Airlines. As an avid golfer, he belonged to many local leagues, and loved to attend car cruises. Donald worshiped at Four Mile Presbyterian Church, Brighton Twp. In addition to his father, Joseph, he will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 23 years, Susan Flaim Griffith, Brighton Twp.; son, Ryan (Jenny) Burgess; daughters, Renee (James) Simon, Rochester, and Bethany (Brendan) Barlow; a brother, Joseph Griffith, New Brighton; sister, Joyce (Bill) Jardine, Butler; half-sisters, Leslie, Debbie, and Darlene; grandchildren, Tenley Burgess, Bodi Barlow, Bradley (Nicolette Parente) Sodergren, Dylan (Elizabeth) Sodergren, and Jamie (Jayvon Rosendary) Simon; two great-granddaughters, Alayna and Blakely Sodergren; and an anxiously awaited new granddaughter, arriving in November; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and his canine companion, Zoey. Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; step-father, James Vandenberg; step-mother, Dorothy Griffith; sister-in-law, Judy Griffith; brother, David Griffith; and his wife's parents, Frank and Joan Flaim. Friends will be received Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment at Beaver Cemetery will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001, or the ALS Foundation, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Donald's brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Patti Flenner; niece and nephew, Mallori and Josh; and cousin, Sharon Tirpak, along with Vitas Hospice, and Dr. Maurice Prendergast and Dr. Curtis Feldmeier.