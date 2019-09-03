John M. O'Dell South Beaver Township John M. O'Dell, 82, of South Beaver Township, died Monday, September 2, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born January 17, 1937, in Cedar Grove, W.Va., he was the son of the late Jack and Margaret Foster O'Dell. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Parish and a member of the LMBA Club in New Galilee where he was on a bocce team. He was in the U.S. Air Force for eight years, and had been employed at US Airways for 33 years where he had been a Senior Specialist in Technical Documents. After his retirement, he worked at the Blackhawk Golf Course as a groundskeeper for 18 years. He loved to golf, solve puzzles, care for the yard and house, fix anything that was broken, and most of all spend time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Lee O'Dell, and a sister, June Breeden. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Angie Baldini O'Dell; three children and their spouses, Michael and Maureen O'Dell, Ohio Township; John and Dione O'Dell, Enon Valley; and Trish and Brett Parkhill, Gibsonia; and eight grandchildren, Philip Biddle, Kaleigh O'Dell, Paige O'Dell, John (Jack) O'Dell, Aidan O'Dell, Carson Parkhill, Reese Parkhill, and Keenan Parkhill. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where prayers will be recited on Friday at 9:20 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Chippewa Township, with Father Kim Schreck as celebrant. Private interment in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for all of their loving care and support. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.