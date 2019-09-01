Susan B. Felo Economy Borough Susan B. Felo, 75, of Economy Borough, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family. Born on January 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Robert O. Jr. and Lillian (Samsa) Kennedy. Susan had various part time jobs during her lifetime, but got her greatest satisfaction from being a mom and creating a loving home for her family. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Baden; she enjoyed QVC shopping and had a flair for home decorating. Susan was also well known for her keen fashion sense and impeccable style, coordinating each outfit down to the nail polish. Surviving are her devoted husband of 57 years, Donald A Felo; a daughter, Dawn (Clarence "Butch") Singleton, Baden; three sons, Doug Felo, Economy; Daniel (Ingrid) Felo in North Carolina; and David Felo, Beaver Falls; grandson, Eric Felo, Hopewell; a brother, David Kennedy, North Sewickley; an aunt, Betty Samsa, Freedom; dear friend, Teresa Oldaker; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Singleton in 2003; a brother, Robert O Kennedy; and a sister-in-law, Betty Kennedy. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, at POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, from 1 to 4 p.m. The American Legion Auxiliary, Beaver Lawrence Mercer County Council, will provide a memorial service for Susan in the funeral home at 2 p.m. Inurnment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park at a later date. In order to honor Susan's generous nature, contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice.