Julia (Knapp) Stull MacLeod Ohioville Borough Julia (Knapp) Stull MacLeod, aged 90, of Ohioville Borough, died peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cranberry Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation surrounded by loved ones. Born March 1, 1929, in Dixonville, Pa., Indiana County, Julia was a graduate of Green Twp. High School in Commodore, Pa. and Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she graduated with a bachelors in Home Economics. As a young woman, she put that degree to good use by crafting herself a completely lined suit from start to finish. As a Home Economics sewing teacher, Julia touched the lives of hundreds of students in Leechburg, Monaca and Beaver Jr.-Sr. High School where she ultimately retired after 20 years of service in 1992. As a mother and grandmother, Julia touched the palettes of her family with interesting mid-century recipes like banana, Miracle Whip and brown sugar canapes, ham loaf and a plethora of Jello based salads. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, George S. MacLeod and four daughters and their husbands, Stacy Stull and Michael Hritz of Springdale, Alison Stull of Rochester, Ruth and George Graham of Clarksville, Tenn. and Miriam and Munsell St. Clair of McLean, Va. Her surviving sons and their mates are Jim Stull of Rochester, Barry and Dana Stull of Wilmington, N.C., and Allan McLeod and his late wife Kristen Lacey of Rockville, Md. and foster son, Bob Schiffouer and wife Carolyn. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Stull; son, Jamie MacLeod; and foster son, Walter Snyder and his wife Lisa; in addition to her parents, Emma and Michael Knapp; three sisters, Anna Knapp, Margaret Curcio and Helen Guzik; and three brothers, Michael, Andrew and Elmer Knapp. A long time champion of peace, equality and justice, Julia was an active member of several local organizations including The Women's Center of Beaver Co., Peace Links of Beaver Co., and Beaver Co. Diversity Network, Hope Lutheran Church of Brighton Twp., and Beaver Valley National Organization for Women where she served as president for 12 years. In 2001, she received the Athena Award from the Beaver Valley Business and Professional Women's Club as recognition of her impact on the community. As an ally to the disadvantaged, Julia would be disappointed with the current political climate, but as an eternal optimist and activist, she would not hesitate to roll up her (handmade) sleeves to make a change. Her kindness and determination should serve as inspiration to those who have a voice but find themselves sitting in silence. Friends will be received on Monday, September 2, 2019, from noon until 3 p.m. Burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Industry. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause championed by Julia. Suggestions include: Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania, NAACP of Beaver Co. or the campaign of a liberal presidential candidate of your choosing. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cranberry Place for their compassionate care for Julia.