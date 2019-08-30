William 'Bud' Blaine Walker Sr. Beaver Falls William "Bud" Blaine Walker Sr., 74, of Beaver Falls, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Providence Care Center. Born July 23, 1945, in Rochester, Pa., a son of the late Elmer and Vivian (Fobes) Walker of Potter Twp. William was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had various occupations including serving as a volunteer EMT, driving semi-trucks and as a computer technician. William enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and working on the computer. Surviving him is his wife, Susie Walker; three children, Christine (Joey) Jones, Dareyl Matthew (Deb) Walker, and William (Patricia) Walker Jr.; five grandchildren, Katlyn, William III, Matthew Lee, Starlet, and Dakota; one brother, Elmer (Rita) Walker; one sister, Sharon (Ray) Hess; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. William was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Fobes and Craig Walker. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, from 1 to 5 p.m. with a service to follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Jim Krouse officiating. Interment will take place later at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Contribution may be made in Bud's memory to your church or charity of choice. To share online condolences, view his video tribute, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome. com.