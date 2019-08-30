Thomas 'Gene' Eugene Clendaniel Formerly of Ellwood City Thomas 'Gene' Eugene Clendaniel, age 87, of Porter, Indiana, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1932, in Canonsburg, Pa. to Clyde and Margaret Clendaniel, both of whom preceded him in death. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna Clendaniel of Porter, Ind.; sons, Leslie (Theresa) Clendaniel of Portage, Ind., David (Dianne) Clendaniel of Lake Station, Ind., Doug (Kathy) Clendaniel of Ehrenburg, Ariz. and Edward (Billie) Clendaniel of LaPorte, Ind.; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde (Kay) Clendaniel of Pennsylvania and by his several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Ann Jones on February 26, 2017, and his brother, Donald Clendaniel. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1950, and went to Muskingum College on a football scholarship. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Louise Sopiak, on June 28, 1952. He worked for Capital Television before being drafted where he served in the U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, Georgia as a Military Policeman. He attended classes at Georgia Tech while he was serving in the military. After his time in the Army, he returned to Washington, Pa. where he worked a steady night shift at Hazel Atlas Glass Plant while attending Washington and Jefferson College. Upon completing his degree in Business Administration, he accepted a position with U.S. Steel in Elwood City. When they closed the plant in Elwood City he was transferred to Indiana and spent the remainder of his career working at the Gary Works in Gary Indiana for U.S. Steel. Working for U. S. Steel he gained experience in sales and production which allowed him to work as a consultant for a number of years. He was well known for his knowledge of automobiles and his early experience with computers. He was also known for his bowling and golf skills and taught his brother and children the skill of spot bowling. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St, Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.