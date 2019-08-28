Rose A. (Lucci) Climo Monaca Rose A. (Lucci) Climo, 82, of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. Born on October 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Antonette (Fetch) Lucci. Rose loved to knit, ceramics, puzzle books, and enjoyed bowling. She was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she received the sacraments, was married, and was a Christian Mother. She will be sadly missed by her children, Antonia "Toni" Climo of Big Beaver, Frank (Nancy) Climo of New Springfield, Ohio, and Linda Reese of Monaca; her grandchildren, Victoria (Zach) Meister, Cameron Reese, and Nathan Climo; and a sister, Angeline Alexander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Climo; three brothers, John, William "Leo", and Domenic Lucci; and a sister, Julia Ciccone. Friends will be received on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice especially Angie, Lynn, and Sylvanna who provided compassionate care given to Rose while she was at her home. Due to her love of animals, rather than flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.